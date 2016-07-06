UPDATE 1-Stable rates are good for Poland, its economy - new cbank governor

(Adds Glapinski's quotes, details)
By Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, July 6 Poland's stable interest rates
are serving the country and the economy well and there is no
indication that the central bank will need to change policy
soon, the bank's newly-appointed governor, Adam Glapinski, said
on Wednesday.
The central bank's rate-setting panel decided earlier on
Wednesday at its first meeting chaired by Glapinski to keep the
benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.50 percent.
"The current monetary policy is best ... for our country,
for our economy. It is good as it is," Glapinski told a news
conference after the decision.
The bank has kept interest rates unchanged since a 50 basis
point cut in March last year, arguing nearly two years of
deflation have been externally driven and have so far not hurt
economic growth.
"We can move either way on the road (either up or down). We
have positive interest rates ... fortunately it does not seem
likely we will have to make any move," Glapinski said.
The new central bank governor is an ally of the ruling Law
and Justice (PiS) party and some economists have expected that
Glapinski might be willing to strike a more dovish tone on
policy, in line with calls from the party for lower rates last
year.
But Glapinski said for now the 10-member Monetary Policy
Council was unanimous supporting stable rates and a wait-and-see
stance.
"If something were to change ... economic growth picks up
radically and inflation processes unblock, then of course we
would start arguing, discussing when to raise rates and by how
much," he said.
"May God allow this to happen - that we enter a 5-percent
growth path (and) inflation moves. But for now this seems
unlikely to happen," Glapinski said.
While economist polled by Reuters expect unchanged rates
ahead until a hike at the end of next year, markets - following
Britain's decision to exit the European Union - have returned to
pricing in a rate cut over the next six to nine months.
Commenting on potential rate cuts, Glapinski said the
central bank increasingly takes into account the stability of
the financial sector.
The new governor, who replaced Marek Belka last month, has
repeatedly warned rate cuts could undermine the health of Polish
banks.
The Polish zloty currency has weakened following
Britain June 23 vote to quit the EU and Glapinski said the
weaker currency was stimulating growth in Poland.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Richard Balmforth)