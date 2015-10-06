Election promises may harm Polish banks, state finances-c.bank

WARSAW Oct 6 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka warned politicians on Tuesday that some of their
economic policy plans presented ahead of a general election on
Oct. 25 could threaten the stability of public finances and the
health of the banking sector.
Policymakers from the ruling coalition and the conservative
opposition, which is tipped to win the vote, have made various
pledges to increase government spending and tax banks.
"I am worried, as I think that many of the election promises
that are coming from all sides of the political scene may prove
to be dangerous for the public finances and for the stability of
the financial sector," Belka told news conference.
The Polish central bank decided to keep interest rates
unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)