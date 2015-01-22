Polish c.banker Osiatynski says sees room for more rate cuts

WARSAW Jan 22 Poland should not wait with
further rate cuts, central bank rate-setting panel member Jerzy
Osiatynski was quoted as saying on Thursday, adding he saw room
for an overall lowering of 50-75 basis points.
"The expected move by the European Central Bank (ECB) should
prompt us to lower rates," Osiatynski told state agency PAP.
"I said earlier that I see room for cuts of 50-75 basis
points. I'm no saying that it has to be done in one move. But I
think that what happened in Switzerland is a signal to do it
rather sooner than later."
Poland's central bank left its main interest rate unchanged
at 2.0 percent earlier this month.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)