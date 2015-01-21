Credit risk from Swiss franc loans in Poland "constrained" -Raczko

VIENNA Jan 21 Credit risk in Poland from
Swiss-franc denominated loans after the franc's surge is
"constrained", and the best idea would be to find an individual
solution for each bank, a member of the management board of the
Polish central bank said on Wednesday.
Andrzej Raczko told a Euromoney conference in Vienna that
while a Hungarian-style solution for the problem of Swiss franc
loans was good, he did not believe it would be legally possible
to adopt such a solution in Poland.
"The best idea is to find ... a scheme for each bank," he
told a conference panel.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Shields)