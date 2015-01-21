Swiss franc surge may prevent rate cuts in Feb -c.banker Chojna-Duch

WARSAW Jan 21 Polish central banker Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch said on Wednesday that the recent spike in the Swiss
franc exchange rate against the zloty may prevent the central
bankers from cutting the interest rates at their meeting in
February.
"This situation is being taken into account," Chojna-Duch
said referring to the spike. "It is an argument, which may stop
us from cutting interest rates."
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will meet
on Feb. 3-4. At the last meeting, the MPC decided to keep the
benchmark interest rate at its historically low level of 2.00
percent.
