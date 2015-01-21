版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 19:45 BJT

Swiss franc surge may prevent rate cuts in Feb -c.banker Chojna-Duch

WARSAW Jan 21 Polish central banker Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Wednesday that the recent spike in the Swiss franc exchange rate against the zloty may prevent the central bankers from cutting the interest rates at their meeting in February.

"This situation is being taken into account," Chojna-Duch said referring to the spike. "It is an argument, which may stop us from cutting interest rates."

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will meet on Feb. 3-4. At the last meeting, the MPC decided to keep the benchmark interest rate at its historically low level of 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
