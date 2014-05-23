Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees slower volume growth in Russia

BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
RADZYMIN, Poland May 23 Coca-Cola HBC (CC HBC) , the world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks, expects volume growth in Russia to slow to "mid single digits" in 2014, the firm's chief executive said.
"We expect 2014 to be another year of growth in Russia at a more moderate pace than what we have seen in Q4 2013 and Q1 2014 when we achieved high single digit volume growth," chief executive officer Dimitris Lois told Reuters on Friday.
"Potentially this moderate growth will be of mid-single digits." (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.