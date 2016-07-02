Polish firms plan share buybacks, fear govt raid on pension funds

* Polish pension fund crucial to future of stock market
WARSAW, July 2 A growing number of Polish firms
are preparing share buybacks because they fear the government
plans to plunder stocks from privately run pension funds to plug
holes in the state budget, company chiefs and fund managers say.
The conservative government has said until now that it has
no such plans but the leader of the governing Law and Justice
(PiS) on Saturday signalled new plans for the assets held by the
funds, known as OFEs.
"There's a proposal which regards the question about what is
to be done with the money parked in OFEs," Jaroslaw Kaczynski
told a party convention.
"The money, which as a matter of fact is losing its value
and which could be a basis for new, important ventures, could
build the power of our economic policy and support millions of
Polish households. We need to do this, and such proposals are
already here."
Kaczynski gave no details, but the looming changes are a
concern for companies in which pension funds hold big stakes.
They fear a loss of control of dividends and finances and that a
raid on the funds would increase the state role in the economy.
A seizure of stocks from pension funds could also drain the
Warsaw bourse of liquidity as the funds, largely owned by
foreign players such as Nationale Nederlanden, Aviva, AXA
and MetLife, invest taxpayers' savings heavily
on the exchange.
The concerns have prompted at least seven medium-sized
companies to draw up plans to buy back their own shares or to
seek ways to reduce dependence on OFEs, fund managers, company
executives and investment bankers told Reuters.
They said it was not clear exactly how the government might
seize shares from pension funds but that 100 billion zlotys
($25.29 billion) worth of stocks could be at stake.
One of the companies making preparations for a share buyback
is Robyg, a residential developer whose shareholders
have given the green light for a share buyback.
"This is not a measure meant to distribute profits to our
shareholders," Artur Ceglarz, chief financial officer of
Robyg, told Reuters before Kazynski's comments. "It's meant to
be defensive in the case of potential changes to the capital
market and pension funds."
The company, the second biggest by market capitalisation in
its market in Poland, builds middle-tier housing, mostly in
Warsaw.
The OFE pension funds, which were created in 1999 as part of
an overhaul of the retirement system and are intended to provide
a savings plan to complement pensions paid out by the state,
jointly hold 60 percent of Robyg's shares.
Also planning a share buyback is Kruk, Poland's
largest debt collector, 41 percent of whose shares are held by
OFEs. Kruk fears any government move on the OFEs would start a
process that could end in the funds in effect being shut down.
"We treat a potential pension funds liquidation as an
unlikely but very negative scenario for us. The share buyback
programme is a tool for possible bad times," said Michal Zasepa,
chief financial officer at Kruk.
Other companies are making preparations quietly for reducing
the amounts of shares OFEs hold in their ownership structures
but are not discussing their plans in public, the fund managers
and company executives say.
BUDGET DEFICIT
The government, which came to power in an election last
October, faces a struggle to keep down the budget deficit,
especially since launching a child subsidy programme in April
which was part of its election platform.
The government aims this year and next to keep the deficit
just below 3.0 percent of gross domestic product, the maximum
level under the European Union's fiscal deficit rules, but some
investors doubt it will manage to do so.
"The government promised to fill the gap with increased tax
collection but we do not see a big improvement," said Piotr
Poplawski, a senior economist at ING BSK who forecasts the
deficit will reach 3.5 percent of GDP next year.
Asked whether the government might try to plug gaps by
seizing stocks from the OFEs, the ministry responsible for the
pension system said last month that it was not working on
merging funds or on nationalising them.
Drawing funds from pension funds would not be unprecedented
in the country of more than 38 million which shook off communist
rule in 1989 and is now the EU's sixth-largest economy.
The centrist coalition which lost power to PiS last year
transferred 150 billion zlotys worth of treasury debt into the
state pension system to prop up the budget in 2014.
CONCERNS FOR WARSAW BOURSE
The OFE funds hold up to 80 percent of shares in some
companies and make up about 20 percent of the Warsaw bourse's
value.
Their future operations had already been called into
question when the previous government took control of their bond
holdings to offset public debt.
Now almost 17 million savers have until the end of July to
decide whether they want to stay in the OFE system or transfer
assets to the state agency ZUS, a step set out under the 2014
reform.
One way for the government to take control of shares held by
OFEs might be to pool all remaining OFE holdings in one entity
which could then be controlled by the state.
Nominally, the money invested by OFEs belongs to the state.
"Listed companies fear potential changes in the retirement
system, which could result in OFE nationalisation," a manager at
one pension fund said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"More and more companies are discussing and offering
buybacks. Moreover, the biggest shareholders of some of them are
thinking about other options, like public tender offers."
Many foreign investors are concerned by the government's
economic performance so far and by its declared aim of having a
bigger say in the economy.
Wariness is also growing over the possible impact on the
Warsaw bourse of any move on pension funds.
Investors' activity has already stalled since the previous
government's seizure of bonds held by OFEs and the value of
Warsaw's main WIG20 index has declined by one-fifth
since then. Market turnover fell to 45 billion zlotys in the
first quarter of 2016, the lowest in four years.
"Under a dark scenario, if further changes to the retirement
system were implemented, there would be a (further) decline in
turnover and share prices," Sebastian Buczek, chief executive of
Warsaw-based mutual fund Quercus TFI, said before Kazynski's
latest remarks.
($1 = 3.9547 zlotys)
