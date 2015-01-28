UPDATE 1-Poland fines Bombardier, Thales units for alleged bid irregularities

* Bombardier says decision unfounded and has appealed fine
* Case concerns $134 mln rail tender from 2011
(Updates with Bombardier comment)
WARSAW/TORONTO Jan 28 Poland's competition
watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined the Polish units of
Canada's Bombardier and France's Thales for
alleged irregularities in a rail tender from 2011 worth over 500
million zlotys ($134 mln).
Bombardier spokespeople said the company abided by all
applicable laws, including antitrust laws, and had already
appealed the fine. A media representative for Thales said it had
no immediate response.
The watchdog, UOKiK, said the unit of Bombardier, Bombardier
Transportation, had filed an offer that contained deliberate
mistakes and whose main goal was to make the offers of other
bidders more credible.
The watchdog said Thales Polska had filed its own offer in
the tender and was also to be the main sub-contractor for
another offer, which it said resulted in the firm in effect
filing two offers.
UOKiK ordered Bombardier Transportation to pay a fine of 4.2
million zlotys and Thales Polska to pay 759,000 zlotys. The
fines can be appealed.
"Bombardier strongly refutes those claims. Antitrust
behaviour is not condoned by Bombardier and contravenes our code
of ethics," Bombardier spokesman Marc Laforge said.
"We will be working closely with the authorities to prove
... that this decision is unfounded."
($1 = 3.7315 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Allison Martell in
Toronto; Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Andrew Roche)