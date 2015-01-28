Poland fines Bombardier and Thales units for alleged tender irregularities

WARSAW Jan 28 Poland's competition watchdog
fined the Polish unit of Canadian Bombardier and the
Polish unit of France's Thales for alleged
irregularities in a rail tender from 2011 worth over 500 million
zlotys ($134 mln).
The watchdog, UOKiK, said the unit of Bombardier
Transportation filed an offer that contained deliberate mistakes
and whose main goal was to make the offers of other bidders more
credible.
The watchdog said that Thales Polska filed its own offer in
the tender and was also to be the main sub-contractor for
another offer, which it said resulted in Thales Polska having in
effect filed two offers.
UOKiK ordered Bombardier Transportation to pay a fine of 4.2
million zlotys and Thales Polska to pay 759,000 zlotys. Both
companies can appeal the fines.
A spokesman for the Bombardier unit said he could not
immediately comment, and a spokesman for the Thales unit did not
answer calls to his telephone number.
($1 = 3.7315 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)