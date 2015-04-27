Poland says size of planned CHF bond issue will not be large

WARSAW, April 27 The size of Poland's planned
Swiss franc-denominated bond issue will not be large, Deputy
Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said, citing demanding
financial conditions put forward by the ministry for the issue.
Radziwill said that if the issue takes place, then part of
it will be used to refinance part existing CHF-denominated debt,
and given negative interest rates in Switzerland, Poland may not
only not pay interest for extending the debt's maturity, but
also receive income.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing
by Agnieszka Barteczko)