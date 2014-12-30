版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 30日 星期二 19:17 BJT

Poland confirms three bids received in $3 bln helicopter tender

WARSAW Dec 30 Poland has received three bids in a $3 billion military helicopter tender and expects to sign a final deal in the second half of 2015, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of U.S. defence contractor United Technologies Corp., Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, offered bids, the ministry said, confirming a Reuters report.

Poland has embarked on a $41 billion program to modernise its armed forces by 2022. It aims to increase defence spending, currently at 1.95 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), to NATO's 2 percent target in 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐