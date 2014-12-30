Poland confirms three bids received in $3 bln helicopter tender

RPT-In Indonesia, labour friction and politics fan anti-Chinese sentiment
WARSAW Dec 30 Poland has received three bids in a $3 billion military helicopter tender and expects to sign a final deal in the second half of 2015, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of U.S. defence contractor United Technologies Corp., Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, offered bids, the ministry said, confirming a Reuters report.
Poland has embarked on a $41 billion program to modernise its armed forces by 2022. It aims to increase defence spending, currently at 1.95 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), to NATO's 2 percent target in 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
