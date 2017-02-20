Poland starts tender talks for 16 army helicopters

WARSAW Feb 20 Poland's defence ministry has
started on Monday tender negotiations with three firms to buy
eight helicopters for special forces and a further eight
anti-submarine choppers, the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said that
Poland is considering buying the helicopters from Airbus,
Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary or Leonardo-Finmeccanica
this year.
The ministry also said in the statement on its website that
it has sent an "invitation" letters to Boeing as well as
Lufthansa and Glomex to submit supply offers of three
medium-range aircraft for the transportation of top government
officials.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by
Lidia Kelly)