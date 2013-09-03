Top Poland defence group PHO attracts foreign partners

| KIELCE, Poland, Sept 3
KIELCE, Poland, Sept 3 Poland's top defence
group PHO, favoured as a partner by foreign defence companies
vying for a share of Poland's military spending spree, has
signed a cooperation deal with Boeing and unveiled a
prototype of a new tank with BAE Systems.
Poland aims to spend some $45 billion in the next decade to
build a new missile shield and upgrade its weapons systems,
including transport helicopters and tanks, but wants foreign
bidders to work with local companies on the projects.
Two of the three bidders in the helicopter tender -- United
Technologies' Sikorsky and Finmeccanica's
AugustaWestland -- already produce aircraft with Polish
partners.
EADS's Eurocopter has vowed to open an assembly
line in Poland.
State-owned PHO, or Polish Defence Holding, hopes to be the
main beneficiary of the spending, building on its position as
the main supplier to the country's armed forces. It also wants
new partnership to help it expand abroad.
As part of an earlier cooperation agreement with BAE Systems
Hagglunds, the two companies demonstrated the prototype of a new
lightweight tank dubbed PL-01 at this week's security trade show
in Kielce, southern Poland.
The new vehicle, based on the CV90 tank, will provide fire
cover and transport capabilities.
PHO also signed a letter of intent with Boeing covering
areas where the two companies might work together, but said it
was too early to discuss details of likely co-operation.
"I hope this will be a synergetic relationship in which PHO
will also get access to new markets and Boeing gets to add to
its supplier chain," said Joe McAndrew, Boeing's head of
international business development in Europe, Israel and Central
Asia.
PHO, a sprawling group comprised of 40 companies with 10,000
workers, produces weapons from armoured vehicles to missiles,
ammunition and firearms.
It is expected to play a leading role in the construction of
Poland's planned anti-missile protection with foreign partners.
"We are holding active discussions with PHO because we
understand that it will be the main local partner for the
missile shield programme," said Douglas Stevenson, Senior
Manager and Director for Poland for U.S. defence electronics
company Raytheon Co.
PHO has agreed to work on a joint bid for the missile
programme with Europe's MBDA consortium which includes BAE
Systems, EADS and Finmeccanica, but has said it would cooperate
with others if needed.
Raytheon and MBDA are among more than a dozen groups in
discussion with Polish officials on the construction of the
mid-range portion of the missile shield, which is expected to
cost at least $4.5 billion.
Poland is expected to narrow down the field later this year
and decide late next year on who will build it.