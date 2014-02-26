UPDATE 1-Poland to pick supplier for 70 helicopters in 2014

WARSAW Feb 26 The Polish army will this year
pick a supplier for 70 battlefield support helicopters, the
defence ministry said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report
in the Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper.
"By the end of this year the ministry is going to finally
evaluate offers and to pick the producer, " defence ministry
spokesman Jacek Sonta said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
According to the paper, the helicopters might be worth
around 8 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion).
Interested producers include AugustaWestland, a unit of
Italian defence group Finmeccanica, Sikorsky, a unit
of United Technologies Corp and Airbus Helicopters, a
subsidiary of Airbus Group, the paper said.
The ministry wants to receive the first helicopters in 2016.
The army needs machines for multi-tasking transport, search and
rescue, sea rescue and antisubmarine operations, Sonta said.
Poland, the sixth biggest EU economy, is planning to spend
almost 140 billion zlotys on army modernisation in the coming
years.