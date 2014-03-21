CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Poland to choose best missile defence offer within months

(Corrects after clarification from Polish Defence Ministry to
WARSAW, March 20 Poland plans to choose the best
offer for a planned missile defence system within the next few
months and sign a final agreement this year, the Defence
Ministry said.
There are four bidders: France's Thales, in a
consortium with European group MBDA and a Polish state defence
group; the Israeli government; Raytheon of the United
States; and the MEADS consortium led by Lockheed Martin.
The announcement came at a time of heightened East-West
tension over Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
