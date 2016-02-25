Poland resumes missile defence talks with U.S. Lockheed -report

WARSAW Feb 25 Poland has relaunched talks with
Lockheed Martin's MEADS on a medium-range air- and
missile-defence system, the deputy defence minister was quoted
as saying in comments published on Thursday.
The tender, whose value defence officials estimate at around
$5 billion, is central to Warsaw's large-scale army
modernisation programme, speeded up in response to the Ukraine
crisis and Russia's renewed assertiveness in the region.
Poland had previously excluded the U.S. Lockheed-led
consortium from the tender, short-listing two contenders: a
consortium of European group MBDA and France's Thales SA
, and U.S. firm Raytheon Co, as potential
suppliers.
Last year, Poland's former centre-right government announced
it would purchase Raytheon's Patriot system, a decision which
the Law and Justice (PiS) party, then in opposition but now in
government, said it would review should it come to power.
Speaking to Reuters shortly before the election, Bartosz
Kownacki, who went on to become deputy defence minister in
charge of army modernisation, said a PiS government would
reconsider Lockheed's offer as a cheaper option.
Following PiS' decisive election victory in October, the
conservatives challenged the deal, questioning the "original
cost and timeline assumptions of Raytheon's offer, as well as
those regarding the scope of (U.S.) cooperation with Polish
industry" - a reference to how many of the jobs involved might
go to Poles, and to potential technology sharing.
"We're relaunching talks with MEADS," daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna quoted Kownacki as saying in a report published on
Thursday.
"We're still discussing who will be the supplier of the
missile defence ... solution. Various options and various
suppliers are possible. It all depends on the conditions which
will be offered to us," Kownacki said.
MEADS's offer to Poland still stood, the daily quoted the
company as saying.
Earlier this month, Kownacki said that Raytheon's Patriot
remained Poland's first choice in the tender, but only if the
price was lowered and Poland could access certain U.S. defence
technologies.
