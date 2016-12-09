U.S. decision on Polish Patriot deal seen within coming months -agency

WARSAW Dec 9 A decision by Washington on
whether to grant Poland approval to buy eight Patriot missile
defence systems from Raytheon Co could come within the
next few months, a senior Raytheon official told a Polish news
agency on Friday.
Poland said in September it would seek formal U.S. approval
to buy the systems, aiming to close a $5 billion deal that is
central to a large-scale military modernisation programme.
"Concrete decisions are expected within the next few
months," John Baird, vice president of Raytheon Poland
programmes, told the private Newseria Biznes agency.
Poland is also in talks with Lockhead Martin's MEADS
joint venture regarding the acquisition of an Medium Extended
Air Defense Systems (MEADS).
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)