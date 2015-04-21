Raytheon wins Poland's missile defence tender - Gazeta Wyborcza

* Gazeta Wyborcza daily reports Raytheon won tender

* Government to receive information on tender at Tue sitting

* President, PM Kopacz to hold conference at 1400 GMT

WARSAW, April 21 Poland has chosen U.S. firm Raytheon, the maker of the Patriot missile, as the supplier for its medium-range missile defence system, Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Tuesday.

Airbus Helicopters' Caracal EC725 has emerged as the front runner in a Polish tender for the supply of 70 multi-purpose helicopters, the newspaper said, without naming its sources. The two remaining bidders in the tender are Sikorsky Aircraft and AgustaWestland.

President Bronislaw Komorowski, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz, and Poland's defence minister will meet to discuss the modernisation of the country's armed forces at 1330 GMT today. A press briefing is due at 1400 GMT.

Last year, Poland short-listed Raytheon and a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA in its tender for the missile defence system, which is estimated to be worth about $5 billion.

Poland said in March the decision on the provider of the missiles would be made within weeks.

Poland, a NATO member since 1999, had accelerated the process to select a supplier for the missile system after Russia's intervention in Ukraine prompted concern among NATO members in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Louise Heavens)