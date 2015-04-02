版本:
Poland to choose missile defence supplier in April:report

WARSAW, April 2 Poland will choose the supplier for its medium-range missile defence system in April, Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek was quoted as saying.

Last year, Poland short-listed a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for the missile defence system.

"The (defence) minister's decision on the choice of supplier ... will be (ready) in April" Mroczek told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

