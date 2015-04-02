Poland to choose missile defence supplier in April:report

WARSAW, April 2 Poland will choose the supplier
for its medium-range missile defence system in April, Deputy
Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek was quoted as saying.
Last year, Poland short-listed a consortium of France's
Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm
Raytheon, in its tender for the missile defence system.
"The (defence) minister's decision on the choice of supplier
... will be (ready) in April" Mroczek told Rzeczpospolita daily
in an interview published on Thursday.
