Poland to seek U.S. OK for $5 bln missile deal with Raytheon

Sept 6 Poland will seek formal U.S. approval to
buy eight Patriot missile defense systems from Raytheon Co
, marking a key move toward closing the estimated $5
billion deal, the Warsaw government and the U.S. company said on
Tuesday.
"Poland's formal request is an important milestone toward
becoming the 6th NATO Patriot country and the 14th Patriot
partner nation," Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Integrated
Defense Systems, said in a statement.
The deal calls for eight systems, a Polish government
statement said.
Raytheon agreed to perform at least half the value of the
work in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said
in July.
Raytheon said in its statement it had already signed eight
contracts and more than 30 letters of intent with Polish
companies.
Sources familiar with the proposed sale said the
announcement looked like a firm commitment by Poland to move
ahead.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. government had not yet
received the letter of request, but officials expect it to
arrive soon.
The missile defense tender is central to Warsaw's
large-scale army modernization program, speeded up in response
to the Ukraine crisis and Russia's renewed assertiveness in the
region.
