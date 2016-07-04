Poland closer to clinching $5 bln missile deal with Raytheon :minister

WARSAW, July 4 Poland has made significant progress in its talks with U.S. defence firm Raytheon over a $5-billion missile defence system, Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said on Monday.

"Indeed, the recent talks between Raytheon (and Poland) are very, very promising and one may say that a breakthrough has taken place," Macierewicz told Reuters.

"Raytheon has agreed to our minimal condition aimed at securing that at least 50 percent of the money which is to be spent of the Patriot system (Raytheon's missile defence system) would be spent on works done by Polish plants," he said.

The missile defence tender, whose value defence officials estimate at around $5 billion, is central to Warsaw's large-scale army modernisation programme, speeded up in response to the Ukraine crisis and Russia's renewed assertiveness in the region. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig)