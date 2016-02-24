UPDATE 1-Polish central banker may challenge British incumbent for EBRD job

(Adds background, details on EBRD)
WARSAW Feb 24 Poland's central bank chief may
apply for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) presidency this year, a Polish minister said on
Wednesday, challenging a possible bid by Suma Chakrabarti for a
second term.
The job had always gone to a French or German candidate
until Chakrabarti's election in 2012, which was part of a
complex series of swaps for top European institutional posts.
The bank's shareholders, dominated by G7 governments, may
vote on the position at EBRD's annual meeting in May.
The Polish government on Wednesday signalled its support for
Marek Belka, whose term at Poland's central bank expires in
June, and the British government voiced its support for
Chakrabarti after he indicated that he would reapply last year.
"Marek Belka is considering taking up this position and the
government is positive about it," Elzbieta Witek told private
radio RMF FM. A final decision was yet to be made, she said.
Chakrabarti's four-year term has been a difficult one for
the bank. Last year, it stopped lending in Russia, traditionally
its biggest market, following Western sanctions against Moscow
over its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.
It also suffered its first annual loss since the financial
crisis as the value of its Russian and Ukrainian assets tumbled.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to invest in former Soviet bloc
countries and has undergone an expansion in recent years to
include Mongolia, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus and countries
affected directly or indirectly by the Arab Spring uprisings,
such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.
