Oaktree Capital and Pimco buy 41.6 pct stake in Poland's Echo Investment

WARSAW, March 23 Investment funds of Oaktree
Capital Management and Pimco finalised a deal to jointly buy a
41.6 percent stake in Polish business space developer Echo
Investment, they said on Wednesday.
Oaktree Capital and Pimco also said they will without delay
launch a tender offer to raise their stake in the firm formerly
controlled by Polish billionaire Michal Solowow's to 66 percent,
in line with the requirements of Polish law.
The tender offer will be guaranteed by Poland's top
insurance firm PZU.
Echo Investment's market capitalisation stands at $775
million making it one of the largest real estate transactions in
Poland's history.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)