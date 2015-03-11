版本:
Polish car production leaps in February

WARSAW, March 11 Polish car production leapt 22.7 percent year-on-year in February, the fastest rate of increase since August 2011, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday.

The industry produced 61,587 passenger cars and trucks in February, the highest number of cars in three years, Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally and the industry's performance is an indicator of the health of Polish manufacturing. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)
