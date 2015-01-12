Polish car production rose in Dec, almost unchanged in 2014

WARSAW Jan 12 Polish car production rose by 21
percent in December compared with the same period of 2013, but
it was down 15 percent month-on-month, industry monitor Samar
said, indicating the country's economic slowdown is continuing
to affect the sector.
The industry produced 39,957 cars last month, while in the
whole year the production was almost unchanged, rising by 0.6
percent to 578,311 units.
Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and
Fiat all produce locally.
The industry's performance confirms that the manufacturing
sector lost steam last month.
