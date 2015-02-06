版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 20:52 BJT

Polish car production rebounds strongly in Jan, up 14.5 pct y-o-y

WARSAW Feb 6 Polish car production rose by 14.5 percent in January compared with the same period of 2014, and it was 35 percent up month-on-month, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, with output rebounding strongly from an end-of-the-year slump.

The industry produced 54,003 cars in January, the highest number of cars since July last year and the strongest data for the month since 2012, Samar added.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally.

The industry's performance is an indicator of the health of Polish manufacturing.

Polish manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in 11 months in January because of accelerating production, new orders and exports, the PMI index reading showed earlier this month. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐