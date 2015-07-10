Polish car production falls 0.7 pct in June

WARSAW, July 10 Poland's car production fell 0.7
percent in June year-on-year, and was down 3.9 percent from May,
industry monitor Samar said on Friday, showing the industry has
not followed the overall rebound in Polish manufacturing.
Poland's manufacturing sector activity unexpectedly
rebounded in June, hitting its highest level since March thanks
to sharp rises in output and new orders.
The car industry produced 54,006 cars in June, Samar said.
Output for the first six months of the year was up 11.5 percent
year-on-year.
Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and
Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Pravin Char)