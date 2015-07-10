Polish car production falls 0.7 pct in June

WARSAW, July 10 Poland's car production fell 0.7 percent in June year-on-year, and was down 3.9 percent from May, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, showing the industry has not followed the overall rebound in Polish manufacturing.

Poland's manufacturing sector activity unexpectedly rebounded in June, hitting its highest level since March thanks to sharp rises in output and new orders.

The car industry produced 54,006 cars in June, Samar said. Output for the first six months of the year was up 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Pravin Char)