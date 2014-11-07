Polish car production fell 10 pct in October

WARSAW Nov 7 Polish car production fell 10.4 percent in October compared with the same period last year, industry monitor Samar said on Friday, indicating the country's economic slowdown is continuing to affect the sector.

The industry produced 43,814 cars last month, more than 5,000 fewer than in October last year. Total production for the first 10 months of the year amounted to 491,420 cars, down from 494,279 cars in the same period of 2013.

Samar predicts that the total for the year will also be down on last year's 575,117. Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce locally.

The industry's performance contradicts with other parts of the manufacturing sector, as manufacturing PMI rose in October to 51.2, its highest level in six months, from 49.5 in September. The 50-point mark separates expansion in activity from contraction. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)