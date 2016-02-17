版本:
中国
2016年 2月 17日

Poland's FinMin says not working on FX-loan bill

WARSAW Feb 17 Poland's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it was not working on a draft law that would allow banks' clients to convert their Swiss-franc loans into zlotys, which would be alternative to the president's project.

Earlier on Wednesday Poland's economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that converting Swiss-franc denominated loans into Polish zlotys should be voluntary and that Finance Ministry may propose an amended version of the president's proposal.

"The ministry is not working on an amendment to the Swiss-franc draft law. The president's office was dealing with the issue of these loans," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
