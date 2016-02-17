Poland's FinMin says not working on FX-loan bill

WARSAW Feb 17 Poland's Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday it was not working on a draft law that would allow
banks' clients to convert their Swiss-franc loans into zlotys,
which would be alternative to the president's project.
Earlier on Wednesday Poland's economy minister Mateusz
Morawiecki said that converting Swiss-franc denominated loans
into Polish zlotys should be voluntary and that Finance Ministry
may propose an amended version of the president's proposal.
"The ministry is not working on an amendment to the
Swiss-franc draft law. The president's office was dealing with
the issue of these loans," the ministry said in a statement.
