UPDATE 1-Poland's FX loan conversion should be voluntary -minister

WARSAW Feb 17 Converting Swiss-franc
denominated loans into Polish zlotys should be voluntary in
order to avoid potential law suits that foreign bank-owners may
launch, Poland's deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said
on Wednesday.
He added that the Finance Ministry might suggest some
amendments to the president's Swiss-franc proposal, presented
earlier this year. However the ministry said that it is not
currently working on any changes.
"I'm a very strong proponent of voluntary solution to the
Swiss franc loans issue," Morawiecki told reporters.
"We have bilateral agreements with other countries and if we
have a mandatory solution, foreign investors will have the right
to go to foreign tribunals to be heard. I don't want to have to
face some litigation a few years down the line," he added.
The president's office presented a draft law in January to
saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc
mortgages into zlotys, a move critics said could undermine the
health of what was until recently one of Europe's healthiest
banking sectors.
According to the central bank, the proposal would cost local
lenders 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion), roughly four times
the amount Polish banking sector earned in net profits last year
as a whole.
"President has made the proposal because he promised it but
he won't push it," Morawiecki said. "I hope some common sense
solution will prevail on Swiss francs."
Moody's Investors Service rating agency said that the
president's proposal would impose one-off losses on the sector,
listing GE's Bank BPH, BCP's Bank
Millennium, Commerzbank's mBank,
and Getin Noble Bank among the most exposed.
($1 = 3.9477 zlotys)
