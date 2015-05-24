Polish president concedes defeat in presidential election

WARSAW May 24 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election to conservative challenger Andrzej Duda.

An exit poll, conducted by Ipsos, put Duda on 53 percent, ahead of Komorowski on 47 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)