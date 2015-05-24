版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 25日 星期一 04:37 BJT

Polish president concedes defeat in presidential election

WARSAW May 24 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election to conservative challenger Andrzej Duda.

An exit poll, conducted by Ipsos, put Duda on 53 percent, ahead of Komorowski on 47 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)
