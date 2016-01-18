RPT-Duda says Nord Stream 2 pipeline undermines EU solidarity

(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Jan 18 Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday plans to build a new pipeline to pump Russian gas to Germany bypassing Ukraine is dictated by politics rather than economics and undermines the European Union's solidarity.

"We disagree with this investment. It has nothing to do with economics," Duda said, speaking at a joint briefing in Brussels with European Council President Donald Tusk. "It is an investment of a political nature."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which opponents say will deepen dependence on Russian gas supplies from Gazprom, would undermine solidarity within the EU's push for an energy union, Duda said.

Earlier Tusk told reporters he and Duda held a similar stance on the Nord Stream 2 project.