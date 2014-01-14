版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 23:48 BJT

Eni to pull out of Polish shale gas exploration-sources

WARSAW/MILAN Jan 14 Italy's Eni will abandon all shale gas licences it currently owns in Poland due to difficult geology and a tough regulatory environment, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eni declined to comment.

Poland's environment ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two of the three licences had already expired and will not be renewed. The three sources said Eni is also planning to give up the third permit before it expires.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐