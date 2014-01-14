Eni to pull out of Polish shale gas exploration-sources

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%
WARSAW/MILAN Jan 14 Italy's Eni will abandon all shale gas licences it currently owns in Poland due to difficult geology and a tough regulatory environment, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Eni declined to comment.
Poland's environment ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two of the three licences had already expired and will not be renewed. The three sources said Eni is also planning to give up the third permit before it expires.
HOUSTON/CARACAS, April 25 As political turmoil in Venezuela persists, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.
