版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 19:47 BJT

Eni lets two of its three Polish shale licences expire - ministry

WARSAW Jan 14 Two out of three shale gas exploration licences in Poland held by Italy's Eni have expired and the company does not plan to renew them, the Polish environment ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the ministry said it had received no information from Eni concerning the third license, which is valid until June 2018. Eni had held three licences in the north of the country.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐