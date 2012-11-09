Polish PM says veto of EU budget is possible

WARSAW Nov 9 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said on Friday that a veto of the European Union's proposed
long-term budget by one or more member states was a possibility,
but should be used only as a last resort.
Tusk said that if a veto was exercised, Poland, the biggest
net recipient of EU funds, would seek to find common ground with
countries that are net contributors.
"In case of plan B, a coalition with large net contributors
will be important to ensure that the provisional budget is also
applied to Poland," Tusk said in a speech to the parliament.
EU negotiators remain hopeful of a deal later this month on
the bloc's next long-term budget, despite differences of opinion
between Germany, Britain and other major financial contributors.