Poland - Factors to Watch on June 16

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BELKA
Central bank governor Marek Belka reiterated in an interview
with Gazeta Wyborcza daily that his secretly recorded
conversation last year with the Interior Minister was a
theoretical chat, not a plot or a political deal, as the
opposition claimed.
PRESIDENT
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski sees the tape scandal,
that involved central bank's governor and Interior Minister as a
serious crisis of the state's institutions, according to Gazeta
Wyborcza.
TREASURY MINISTRY
Polish deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk will
replace Pawel Tamborski as a deputy treasury minister, according
to Rzeczpospolita daily. Dorota Podedworna-Tarnowska will
replace Kowalczyk in the Ministry of Finance.
BANK HANDLOWY
Bank Handlowy Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Sikora told
Rzeczpospolita he expects Poland to experience several years of
economic growth exceeding 3 percent.
RATES
JP Morgan expects that the Polish central bank will cut
interest rates in September by 0.5 percentage point, according
to Puls Biznesu daily, despite the fact that the bank plans to
keep the cost of credit flat until the end of third quarter.
BRE UBEZPIECZENIA
French AXA and German Talanx are among institutions
interested in buying Mbank's insurance arm worth 350-600 million
zlotys ($115-$198 million), according to Puls Biznesu. Other
interested parties are German Allianz, Swiss Zurich and Austrian
VIG.
MAZEIKIU
PKN Orlen is ready to announce at the end of 2014 the
closing down of its loss-making Lithuanian refinery Mazeikiu
Nafta if no agreement about its future is reached with the
Lithuanian government, according to Bloomberg Businessweek
weekly.
($1 = 3.0370 Polish Zlotys)