Poland - Factors to Watch on June 16

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BELKA

Central bank governor Marek Belka reiterated in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza daily that his secretly recorded conversation last year with the Interior Minister was a theoretical chat, not a plot or a political deal, as the opposition claimed.

PRESIDENT

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski sees the tape scandal, that involved central bank's governor and Interior Minister as a serious crisis of the state's institutions, according to Gazeta Wyborcza.

TREASURY MINISTRY

Polish deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk will replace Pawel Tamborski as a deputy treasury minister, according to Rzeczpospolita daily. Dorota Podedworna-Tarnowska will replace Kowalczyk in the Ministry of Finance.

BANK HANDLOWY

Bank Handlowy Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Sikora told Rzeczpospolita he expects Poland to experience several years of economic growth exceeding 3 percent.

RATES

JP Morgan expects that the Polish central bank will cut interest rates in September by 0.5 percentage point, according to Puls Biznesu daily, despite the fact that the bank plans to keep the cost of credit flat until the end of third quarter.

BRE UBEZPIECZENIA

French AXA and German Talanx are among institutions interested in buying Mbank's insurance arm worth 350-600 million zlotys ($115-$198 million), according to Puls Biznesu. Other interested parties are German Allianz, Swiss Zurich and Austrian VIG.

MAZEIKIU

PKN Orlen is ready to announce at the end of 2014 the closing down of its loss-making Lithuanian refinery Mazeikiu Nafta if no agreement about its future is reached with the Lithuanian government, according to Bloomberg Businessweek weekly.

