Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GDP, INFLATION, C/A DATA

The statistics office will publish its flash estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product data at 0900 GMT. The office will also publish inflation data for January at 1300 GMT.

Separately, the central bank will publish January money supply and December current account data at 1300 GMT.

WIG20 RESHUFFLE

Miner JSW, refiner Lotos and agriculture company Kernel will be dropped out of the WIG20 index after the session on Mar.20 and will be replaced by utilities Enea and Energa and media group Cyfrowy Polsat, the Warsaw bourse said on Thursday evening.

JSW

Overnight talks between management at the Polish coking coal miner JSW and its unions on ending the ongoing strike broke off, but the management wants to reconvene and end the negotiations on Friday, JSW spokeswoman said.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's No.1 telecoms group maintained dividend payout at 0.5 zlotys per share from 2014 profit after it surprised with swinging into net profit in the fourth quarter of last year, it said on Thursday after market close.

EMPIK

Polis state-owned post Poczta Polska will cooperate with retailer Empik and offer its services in Empik's outlets, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

TVN

U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive joined the race to buy majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, Rzeczpospolita reported, without naming its sources.

RAIFFEISEN

The Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen is looking to sell its paying terminal business in Poland, with U.S. Evo Payments interested in the purchase, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX