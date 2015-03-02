Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 2

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
MANUFACTURING PMI
Markit and HSBC will release Poland's manufacturing PMI
index at 0800 GMT.
GAS TERMINAL
Delays in the construction of Poland's first liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Baltic coast may result in
losing EU funds earmarked for the investment, Gazeta Wyborcza
daily quoted a report by Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK).
CHEMICAL SECTOR TIE-UP
Poland's state treasury may tie up its largest chemicals
maker, Grupa Azoty, with oil refiner PKN Orlen's
chemical unit Anwil, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.
KGHM
Supervisor board member and leader of one the largest trade
unions at Polish copper miner KGHM, Jozef Czyczerski, threatened
with an "uncontrolled eruption" if the government does not
address KGHM's complaints regarding Poland's mining tax, daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
TESCO
The British food retailer plans to close two Polish outlets
at the turn of March and April on top of the four supermarkets
it closed last month, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
