Poland - Factors to Watch March 4

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will decide on the interest rates level on Wednesday. Analysts expect a 25 basis points cut.

PARTY POLLS

Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) were neck-and-neck in the latest opinion poll published by Millward Brown pollster. Support for PO stood at 34 percent, while for PiS at 35 percent.

Support for right-wing party KORWiN stood at 6 percent, left-wing SLD at 8 percent, and junior coalition partner PSL at 5 percent.

SWISS FRANC

Polish banks will within the next few days present a plan to provide relief to customers struggling with their Swiss-franc denominated mortgages following the currency's recent surge, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

The plan would include converting mortgages into the zloty, but only when the Swiss currency would reach a previously agreed level, and imposing a cap on monthly instalments, with the excess to be repaid at a later date, daily added.

STATE-OWNED COMPANIES

Poland's treasury ministry may receive over 3.9 billion zlotys ($1.05 billion) in dividends from state-owned companies this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, reported a 92 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, weighed down by debt costs, although it beat market forecasts for a slight net loss.

WP.PL IPO

Poland's leading web portal, Wp.pl, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse with an initial public offering (IPO) worth around 300 million zlotys ($80.5 million), daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

SHALE GAS

Poland's Petrolinvest is backing out of shale gas exploration in Poland, following a financial and legal analysis of its shale gas projects, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

COAL

Polish miners may face difficulties if Europe's largest coal producer Kompania Weglowa (KW), likely to receive state support, continues to sell coal below market prices, miner Bogdanka's CEO was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

On Monday, Bogdanka's shares fell to their lowest since August 2011 on news it would not continue increasing production this year at 2014's rapid levels.

TVN

Sale talks regarding a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, controlled by local holding ITI and France's Vivendi , are reaching their end, with Time Warner, Discovery Communications and Bauer in the running, Polityka weekly reported.

BANKS

Poland's biggest lender PKO BP may lay off over 1,100 employees this year, with No.2 lender Pekao SA looking to shed around 1,500 employees, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

Following a merger, BNP Paribas Polska and Bank BGZ, may lay off up to 1,900 people, with analysts also expecting redundancies in Alior Bank and Bank Millennium, daily added.

