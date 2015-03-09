Poland - Factors to Watch March 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
CYFROWY POLSAT DIVIDEND
Poland's largest media group does not plan any dividend
payout from 2014 net profit, as it wants to focus on cutting
debt, it said on Friday.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Poland's four biggest power producers as well as a number of
investment and infrastructure funds have bid for the country's
largest unlisted utility, PKP Energetyka, sources told Reuters
on Friday.
RATES
Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said he expected
interest rates to remain at their current record lows until
early 2016, when most of the monetary council members' end their
term.
PGNiG
Poland's biggest gas distributor said that Russia's Gazprom
resumed full gas supplies to Poland this weekend after
it limited the deliveries in September last year.
TVN
U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive is closest to go
into exclusive talks on buying the controlling stake in Polish
broadcaster TVN, as it offered more than 20 zlotys a share,
daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.
Newsweek weekly quoted an analyst as saying the Time Warner
and German Bauer are front runners in the process.
GAS TERMINAL
Polish deputy foreign minister Rafal Trzaskowski told daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that Poland hoped the consortium led by
Italian Saipem would finish Poland's first gas
terminal at the Baltic coast and only then negotiate full
payment.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Miroslaw Taras, who formerly headed Poland's ailing coal
miner Kompania Weglowa, told daily Rzeczpospolita he estimated
the cost of his company's restructuring at around 7 billion
zlotys ($1.8 billion). He added that some mines would have to be
closed in Poland due to falling demand.
ORANGE POLSKA
The Polish unit of French Orange hopes clients
will be willing to pay more for faster broadband internet it
plans to offer thanks to investments in optic fibre, chief
executive Bruno Duthoit told daily Rzeczpospolita.
IDEA BANK
Polish Idea bank, controlled by local billionaire Leszek
Czarnecki, plans to sell both new and existing shares in an
Initial Public Offer (IPO) it hopes to stage in the first half
of 2015, the company said on Monday.
($1 = 3.8054 zlotys)