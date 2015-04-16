Poland - Factors to Watch April 16

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit three-week low as Trump reality sets in
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
Poland has ended its rate-cutting cycle, its central bank governor confirmed on Wednesday, showing little concern for a sharp strengthening of the zloty currency fuelled by the euro zone's massive monetary stimulus.
IDEA BANK
Polish lender Idea Bank will debut on the Warsaw bourse on Thursday.
LNG TERMINAL
Jan Chadam, the head of Poland's state-run gas grid operator Gaz-System, was appointed acting chief executive officer in Polskie LNG, a Gaz-System's unit responsible for building an LNG terminal on the Baltic coast, Gaz-System said on Wednesday.
PGNiG
Poland's biggest gas distributor PGNiG holds a shareholders meeting to decide on a 2014 dividend payout. The energy market regulator is also expected to approve a new gas tariff for PGNiG's biggest clients on Thursday.
EISER FUND
London-headquartered Eiser infrastructure fund has opened its first office in Warsaw and plans to spend 300 million euros on Poland's infrastructure projects, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Lock-up on 38 percent of Cyfrowy Polsat's shares, which are owned by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak and his associate Heronim Ruta, and worth around 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) expires in May, Parkiet daily reported.
HELICOPTER TENDER
Poland is likely to select a utility helicopter supplier in a tender valued at $3 billion on April 21, defence minister Tomasz Siemoniak told a public radio.
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of U.S. defence contractor United Technologies Corp., Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, are bidders in the tender.
LOT
Poland's state-owned airline LOT reported a 2014 operating profit of 99.4 million zlotys, compared to an almost 4 million zlotys loss a year ago. The figure was in black for the first time in the last seven years, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
