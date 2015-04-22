Poland - Factors to Watch April 22

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MILITARY
Poland said on Tuesday it would buy Raytheon Co's
Patriot missiles from the United States and provisionally
selected French Airbus Group helicopters as it speeds
up the modernization of its military amid tensions with Russia.
MBANK
Commerzbank's Polish unit said late on Tuesday it
wanted to withhold dividend payout from its 2014 profit, in
accordance with a regulatory plea.
BELVEDERE
The Paris-listed distilled drinks company sees Poland as its
Eastern European base, planning to strengthen its position in
the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, CEO Jean-Noel Reynaud
told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
FAMUR, KOPEX
Polish mining equipment producers Kopex and Famur plan to
raise their sales abroad, looking for new markets as metal price
slump curbs demand, daily Parkiet reported.
WIRTUALNA POLSKA
Individual investors have until Wednesday to sign up for
shares in Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding
(WPH).
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX