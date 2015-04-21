Poland - Factors to Watch April 21

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MISSILE DEFENCE, HELICOPTERS

Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, without naming its sources, that Poland has decided to choose Raytheon with its Patriot missiles as the supplier for Poland's mid-range missile defence system.

Last year, Poland short-listed Raytheon and a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA in its tender for the missile defence system.

Gazeta Wyborcza also reported that Airbus Helicopter's Caracal EC725 helicopter has emerged as the front runner in a Polish tender for the supply of 70 multi-purpose helicopters. Sikorsky Aircraft and AgustaWestland have also been competing for the tender.

GOVERNMENT SITTING

At its Tuesday sitting, the government will receive information regarding the tender for Poland's medium-range missile defence system, the government's website shows.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry is expected to provide details for the Thursday bond tender at 1300 GMT.

BANK POCZTOWY

Puls Biznesu daily quoted Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski as saying that the state postal operator Poczta Polska and PKO BP bank have reached agreement regarding the debut of Bank Pocztowy on the Warsaw bourse.

JSW

The supervisory board of miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) decided to appoint Edward Szlek as the company's new chief executive, JSW said. Szlek has so far headed one of the group's coking coal plant.

KGHM

The European Commission has asked Poland to provide explanations regarding claims of Darley Energy Poland, which says that copper miner KGHM has received unlawful public aid in the form of a concession for the exploration of potassium-magnesium salts near the coastal city of Puck, Parkiet daily reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX