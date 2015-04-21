Poland - Factors to Watch April 21

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MISSILE DEFENCE, HELICOPTERS
Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, without naming its sources,
that Poland has decided to choose Raytheon with its
Patriot missiles as the supplier for Poland's mid-range missile
defence system.
Last year, Poland short-listed Raytheon and a consortium of
France's Thales and European group MBDA in its tender
for the missile defence system.
Gazeta Wyborcza also reported that Airbus
Helicopter's Caracal EC725 helicopter has emerged as the front
runner in a Polish tender for the supply of 70 multi-purpose
helicopters. Sikorsky Aircraft and AgustaWestland have also been
competing for the tender.
GOVERNMENT SITTING
At its Tuesday sitting, the government will receive
information regarding the tender for Poland's medium-range
missile defence system, the government's website shows.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry is expected to provide details for the
Thursday bond tender at 1300 GMT.
BANK POCZTOWY
Puls Biznesu daily quoted Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz
Karpinski as saying that the state postal operator Poczta Polska
and PKO BP bank have reached agreement regarding the
debut of Bank Pocztowy on the Warsaw bourse.
JSW
The supervisory board of miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa
(JSW) decided to appoint Edward Szlek as the company's new chief
executive, JSW said. Szlek has so far headed one of the group's
coking coal plant.
KGHM
The European Commission has asked Poland to provide
explanations regarding claims of Darley Energy Poland, which
says that copper miner KGHM has received unlawful public aid in
the form of a concession for the exploration of
potassium-magnesium salts near the coastal city of Puck, Parkiet
daily reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX