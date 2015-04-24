Poland - Factors to Watch April 24

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
UNEMPLOYMENT
Poland's statistics office is scheduled to publish
registered unemployment data for March at 0800 GMT.
PRESIDENTIAL POLL
With two weeks to go before Poland's presidential election,
a TNS poll on Friday showed incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski ahead
with a 48-percent backing, with his conservative challenger
Andrzej Duda supported by 31 percent of the voters.
WIRTUALNA POLSKA IPO-WPPL.WA
Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding confirmed
on Friday that its initial public offering price was set at 32
zlotys per share. The price values the new share offer at 107
million zlotys ($28.92 million).
PKP ENERGETYKA
Polish utilities Tauron and Enea are in
talks with private equity firms on potential partnerships in the
race for local rival PKP Energetyka. Energa is ready
to go it alone, daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.
AMAZON
The U.S. online retailer plans to more than double its
Polish workforce in local logistic centers to 12,000 in the next
three years, Amazon's Polish chief Kerry Person told daily
Rzeczpospolita.
HOME.PL
The race for Poland's largest web hosting company Home.pl
has launched, with global hosting leaders and private equity
firms among potential buyers, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
AIIB
Polish central bank may finance Poland's potential
investment in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), daily Puls Biznesu reported.
