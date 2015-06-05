Poland - Factors to Watch June 5

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank will publish May foreign exchange
reserves data at 1200 GMT.
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in Poland's banking system
are a ticking bomb, central bank governor Marek Belka said on
Wednesday, calling on lenders to shoulder some of the cost of
converting the loans into zlotys.
AMAZON
The U.S. online retailer plans to open its fourth new
warehouse in central Poland and may open its Polish e-shop next
year, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.
PKN
Poland's largest oil refiner is looking for new upstream
assets in North America and is considering new concessions
around Poland, daily Parkiet reported.