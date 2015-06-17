Poland - Factors to Watch June 17

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office is to publish its wages and employment data for May at 1200 GMT.

PKP CARGO

Poland's PKP Cargo plans a joint venture with China's Zhengzhou International Hub to expand its logistic centre, which could become a main hub for rail cargo between China and Europe, PKP Cargo said on Tuesday.

Adam Purwin, who heads PKP Cargo - Europe No.2 frieght carrier, told daily Rzeczpospolita that he eyed takeovers also in Germany, the home turf of its largest continental rival, DB Schenker.

TVN

Polish antimonopoly watchdog approved the purchase of a majority stake in local broadcaster TVN by U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive. SNI has said it planned to delist TVN from the Warsaw bourse.

POLITICS

Beata Szydlo may be named a candidate for Prime Minister by Poland's largest opposition party and election poll leader Law and Justice (PiS), daily Nasz Dziennik reported. Szydlo lead the winning presidential campaign of PiS' candidate Andrzej Duda.