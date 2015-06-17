Poland - Factors to Watch June 17

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office is to publish its wages and
employment data for May at 1200 GMT.
PKP CARGO
Poland's PKP Cargo plans a joint venture with China's
Zhengzhou International Hub to expand its logistic centre, which
could become a main hub for rail cargo between China and Europe,
PKP Cargo said on Tuesday.
Adam Purwin, who heads PKP Cargo - Europe No.2 frieght
carrier, told daily Rzeczpospolita that he eyed takeovers also
in Germany, the home turf of its largest continental rival, DB
Schenker.
TVN
Polish antimonopoly watchdog approved the purchase of a
majority stake in local broadcaster TVN by U.S. Scripps Networks
Interactive. SNI has said it planned to delist TVN from
the Warsaw bourse.
POLITICS
Beata Szydlo may be named a candidate for Prime Minister by
Poland's largest opposition party and election poll leader Law
and Justice (PiS), daily Nasz Dziennik reported. Szydlo lead the
winning presidential campaign of PiS' candidate Andrzej Duda.