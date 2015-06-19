Poland - Factors to Watch June 19

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TREASURY MINISTER
Poland's newly appointed treasury minister Andrzej
Czerwinski reiterated in his interview for daily Gazeta Wyborcza
that he saw no need for local energy sector consolidation for
the time being.
POLITICS
Poland's junior ruling coalition partner, PSL, may replace
economy minister Janusz Piechocinski with labour minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at the party's helm, daily
Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.
According to a poll by pollster CBOS, only three parties
would form the new parliament in the autumn elections, a
separate report showed. Main opposition party PiS leads with
31-percent backing, the ruling party PO has 25 percent, while
the movement of former rock star Pawel Kukiz would amass 19
percent.
UPC
The Polish unit of Liberty Media's cable operator
UPC sees takeover potential in Poland, UPC Polska's chief Ramiro
Lafarga told daily Rzeczpospolita.
RAIFFEISEN
The European Central Bank (ECB) has blocked the payment of
management bonuses at Raiffeisen units due to weak results at
its mother-company, Austria's Raiffeisen, daily Puls Biznesu
reported. The Polish unit of Raiffeisen, Raiffeisen Polbank, is
put up for sale.