Poland - Factors to Watch July 31

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
POLLS
Poland's main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads the latest opinion poll by pollster Estymator for Newsweek Polska with 43 percent backing, while the ruling Civic Platform (PO) would get 29 percent of votes.
DATA
Poland's central bank to release inflation expectations at 1200 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's Finance Ministry to release debt supply plan for August at 1300 GMT.
BANK BPH
Italy's UniCredit, Spain's Caixabank, and local rival Getin Noble Bank as well as insurer PZU will battle it out for U.S. GE Capital's Polish unit Bank BPH, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
JSW
Poland's coking coal miner JSW asked its bond holders to abstain until October 31 from demanding earlier redemption of the company's bonds.
PGNiG
PSG, a distribution unit of Poland's gas group PGNiG, wants to spend 1.2 billion zlotys ($316.7 million) on network upgrades in order to raise its core profit EBITDA by 15 percent in seven years, daily Parkiet reported.
BANK TAX
Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, the head of the Polish Banking Association (ZBP), told daily Parkiet in an interview that a planned banking tax would have a negative influence on the Polish economy.
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.