Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Polish central bank will publish minutes from its July
meeting at 1200 GMT.
TAURON
Poland's second-largest utility posted a 1.6-percent drop in
net profit in the first half of this year to 718.5 million
zlotys due to higher debt costs, falling coal prices, and
revaluation of its stock piles.
BOGDANKA
The Polish coal miner posted a 49-percent rise in
second-quarter net profit, which came in above forecasts, as
deep cost cutting offset a slump in coal prices.
LPP
Poland's largest clothing retailer posted a 36-percent fall
in its net profit in the first half of 2015 to 99 million zlotys
($26 million) due to falling margins, the company said on
Thursday.
ALIOR BANK
Alior Bank posted an 18-percent rise in its net profit in
the first half of this year to 179 million zlotys thanks to a
growing loan portfolio and its marger with Meritum Bank, the
lender said on Thursday.
DRONES
Poland will decide on Thursday on the purchase procedure for
military drones, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said. According to Puls
Biznesu daily, the conctract could be worth 3 billion zlotys.
ELECTRICITY
Some companies consider sueing the state for imposing recent
limits on electricity consumption due to heat wave, which
translated into unexpected losses, Rzeczpospolita said quting
its sources.
AMAZON
Amazon reiterates its plans to create 4,500 jobs in Poland
as it plans to stay in the country "for a while", Rzeczpospolita
quotes the company's representative as saying.