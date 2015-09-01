Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 1

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to ease slightly compared to July.

MIGRANT QUOTAS

Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday that she understood that the European Commission would need to agree quotas for migrant intakes as the number of refugees coming to Europe has exceeded expectations.

PGE

Poland's biggest power producer posted a net loss of 5.06 billion zlotys ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2015 because of the 8.8 billion zloty impairment charge it announced last week, the company said late on Monday.

FX MORTGAGE BILL

Poland's Senate will most likely vote on amendments to the bill allowing a conversion of foreign exchange-denominated loans into zlotys on Thursday, head of Senate's public finance committee told Rzeczpospolita.

MINING RESTRUCTURING

Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said the state-controlled FIPP fund will form the basis for aiding state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa, which is struggling to stay afloat, he told public radio Jedynka.

BANK BPH SALE

The deal to sell GE's Polish unit, Bank BPH, may be signed this year and the transaction could be closed by the end of next year, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

The daily added that billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and insurer PZU were the two remaining players interested in buying the bank.